Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 190 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $93.25. 1,040,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,974. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

