Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,876 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF makes up 3.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FSIG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.33. 242,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

