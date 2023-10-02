Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $9.51 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for about 8.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS FAPR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.