Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $15.19 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,188,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,953,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,460,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,945,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,866,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 951,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,062. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $92.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

