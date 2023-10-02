Steve Gallagher Purchases 150,000 Shares of Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC) Stock

Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC – Get Free Report) insider Steve Gallagher bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$21,900.00 ($14,038.46).

Orbital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.16.

Get Orbital alerts:

About Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Orbital Corporation Limited provides integrated propulsion systems and flight critical components for tactical uncrewed aerial vehicles in Australia and the United States. It also provides modular propulsion solution, design and development, machining and prototyping, product integration, testing and validation, manufacturing and production, and servicing and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.