Steve Gallagher Purchases 150,000 Shares of Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC) Stock

Orbital Co. Limited (ASX:OEC – Get Free Report) insider Steve Gallagher bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$21,900.00 ($14,038.46).
Orbital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.16.
About Orbital
