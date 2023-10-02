Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Shares Gap Down to $43.80

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.80, but opened at $42.81. Stewart Information Services shares last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 11,908 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,991,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,667,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

