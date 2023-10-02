Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 282 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 275.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $455.32. 372,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,650. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.92.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.