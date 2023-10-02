Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 902 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $8.50 on Monday, hitting $161.54. 1,188,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,080. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $161.54 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.