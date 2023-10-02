Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 1,487 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $73.14. 711,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,806. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

