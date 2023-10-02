Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 4,591 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 959,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,172. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

