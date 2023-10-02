Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 2,775,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

