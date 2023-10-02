Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ROK traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.49. 377,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.59 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

