Stiles Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.12. 444,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,678. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,733 shares of company stock worth $18,665,405. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

