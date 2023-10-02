Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.63 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 5,616,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,036,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

