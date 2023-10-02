Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.73 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 29.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $158.17 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

