Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $4.45 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $569.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,319. The firm has a market cap of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.37 and its 200 day moving average is $525.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

