Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $641,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,129,361. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 1,882,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,850. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

