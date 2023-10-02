Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $764,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. 3,219,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,645. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.