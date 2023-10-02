Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.64. The stock had a trading volume of 408,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,686. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

