Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,231. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.28 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

