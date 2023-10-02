Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,803.12.

AZO stock traded down $24.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,515.28. 66,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,157.75 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,509.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2,516.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

