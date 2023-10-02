Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 105 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.24. 1,504,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

