Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 1,658 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Livent by 95,630.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 576,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 575,695 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Livent by 3,073.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. HSBC lowered their target price on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,504. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

