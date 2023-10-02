Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 341 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $94.38. 8,876,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,469. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

