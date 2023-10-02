Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 409 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MMC traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $188.31. The company had a trading volume of 647,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,610. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

