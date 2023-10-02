Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,680,000 after buying an additional 336,351 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Corning stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

