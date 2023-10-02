Stiles Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $441.84. The company had a trading volume of 571,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

