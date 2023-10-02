StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

