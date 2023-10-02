StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

