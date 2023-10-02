StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.