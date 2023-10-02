StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.45.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

