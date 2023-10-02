StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 8.4 %
NURO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 18.42. The company has a market cap of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.28. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.45.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
