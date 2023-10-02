StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

