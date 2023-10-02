StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

