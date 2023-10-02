StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

