StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.67 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.62% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

