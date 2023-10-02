StockNews.com Downgrades PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $5.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter.

PCTEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCTEL

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 60,315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

