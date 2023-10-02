Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.97 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

