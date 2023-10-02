Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.
