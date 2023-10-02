Summit Rock Advisors LP Invests $52.43 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 542,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,425,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 25.4% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWP traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $90.64. 801,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,557. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.