sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $34.52 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $915,423.71 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 34,888,457 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

