S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

SANW opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

