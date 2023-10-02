Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.99 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
About Symbolic Logic
