Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.32. 269,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $471.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

