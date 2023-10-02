T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Up 23.9 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $5.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

In other T2 Biosystems news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 10,401,466 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $3,848,542.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 22,970,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,934 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

