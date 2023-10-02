Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.70. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 138,943 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,882 shares of company stock valued at $181,687. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

