Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 24.11%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
