Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

