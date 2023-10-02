Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of Talanx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
