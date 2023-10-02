Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is SL Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for about 4.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Targa Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

