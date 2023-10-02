TD Securities Downgrades Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.74.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.10 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6097257 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

